DRAFT LATEST: Samanic plans to be with Spurs next season; SA gets Keldon Johnson

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs selected European forward Luka Samanic with the No. 19 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Samanic is a 6-11 forward from Croatia who can stretch the floor and has deep shooting range.

He is also known as a solid ball-handler for his size and can also score inside.

Scouts said some of his deficiencies are his passing and playmaking ability.

Samanic is only 19 years old and was under contract with Petrol Olimpija of the Slovenian League and Adriatic League.

Here’s a look at some of Luka Samanic’s highlights from the 2019 #NBA combine, where he competed hard, made plays + earned his stripes playing against American competition in front of scouts + GMs. The #Spurs have selected him with the 19th overall pick. pic.twitter.com/uUr4VEKDUe — DraftExpressContent (@DXContent) June 21, 2019

Samanic is just the fourth player born in Croatia to be drafted in NBA history. He told the San Antonio media that he plans to play with the Spurs next season and not stay in Europe, and also participate in NBA Summer League.

Ten picks later, the Spurs shored up their wing depth with the selection of Kentucky small forward Keldon Johnson with the No. 29 pick.

Johnson is 6-6 and 19 years old as well. He averaged 13.5 points, nearly six rebounds and shot 38 percent from 3-point range in his only season at Kentucky.

