Spurs announce team has re-signed forward Rudy Gay

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs announced on Wednesday that the team has re-signed forward Rudy Gay.

Terms of the contract were not announced by the Spurs, but it was previously reported by Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports that the deal is expected to be worth $10 million for one year.

Gay, 31, played in 57 games in his first season with the Spurs, averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds per game.

Gay declined his player option earlier this summer to become an unrestricted free agent, but decided to stay in San Antonio.

He will make about $1.2 million more this season for re-signing with the Spurs.

Gay is the Spurs first official signing of the offseason, but there are reports the team has already come to agreements with forward Davis Bertans, and guards Marco Belinelli and Bryn Forbes.

Tony Parker and Kyle Anderson have been reported to be leaving the team.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.