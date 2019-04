SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs were down by as many as nine points early in the final frame, but a solid quarter from Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan lifted the Spurs to the win.

San Antonio improves to 45-33. They head on the road for the next three games before wrapping up the regular season at home against Dallas.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.