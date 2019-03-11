Spurs rally from 15 down to beat NBA-best Bucks

SAN ANTONIO - The time changed over the weekend. We lost an hour of sleep and the Spurs had a hard time waking up in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.

They were finally able to shake off the lack of sleep, and pull off a huge win at home, 121-114.

The Spurs started the night 3 of 13 from the field and were down by as many as 15 points in the first quarter.

"We just knew we had to trust the game plan and what we were told, and chip away," said Patty Mills, who scored 16 off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan says Spurs “can beat anyone in this league” after win over Bucks...says team just has to be consistent for rest of season. Also compares his drives and dishes to controlling a puppet...interesting analogy. #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/IOWHIvOQZS — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 11, 2019

They kept working their way back into the game and got the lead down to two in the second quarter but were down six at the half 60-54.

They turned it up in the third, closed the quarter and opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run. ​​​​​​

LaMarcus Aldridge (29) and DeMar DeRozan (28) combined for a huge night. They scored a total 57 points.

Aldridge had 15 rebounds while DeRozan had six assists.

"DeMar [Derozan] and LA [LaMarcus Aldridge] obviously had great games, scored and DeMar found people," said head coach Gregg Popovich.

"Personally I love playing with DeMar. He drives and breaks down the defense almost every play. You know guys like me are wide open," said Bryn Forbes, who scored 12 points.

Popovich postgame says Spurs are thrilled with win over Bucks, but they have to “honor” this effort by continuing to play well...also talks defending Giannis and playoffs. #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/kaMkybFHCU — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 11, 2019

DeRozan can score, but he also loves to pass, especially so a teammate can hit a 3-pointer. He is one of the best in the league at finding an open three-point shooter.

" (I) always think about it like control your fingers with a little puppet. It's kind of like that, that is how I kind of look at defenses," DeRozan said.

During this latest five-game winning streak, a season-high eight in a row at home, the Spurs have beaten the likes of Denver, Oklahoma City and now the Bucks. Milwaukee currently has the best record in the NBA.

Bryn Forbes postgame after Spurs beat Bucks, team w/NBA’s best record...Forbes says team isn’t satisfied with win, still got long road ahead...also talks defending Giannis...said team was just “trying to build a wall” around him. #KSATsports #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/dK8qTX6L5z — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) March 11, 2019

"We were pretty solid. It was a wonderful win so we will see if we can honor it by continuing to play well," said Popovich.

"We can beat anybody in this league. We always show up for the big test," DeRozan said. "Just have to be consistent with it."

The Spurs hit the road for a contest at Dallas on Tuesday. They improved to 38-29 and currently sit in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

