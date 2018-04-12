Spurs to open playoffs at Warriors after loss in regular season finale

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs lost at New Orleans in Wednesday's regular season finale and will now open the 2018 NBA playoffs on the road against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs lost the regular season series to Golden State 3-1, and were swept by the Warriors in last year's Western Conference Finals.

San Antonio ended the regular season with a 47-35 record, and qualified for the NBA playoffs for the 21st consecutive season.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 at the AT&T Center are now on sale.

The full NBA playoffs schedule for the first round has yet to be released. Check back here for updates.

