FINAL: Spurs survive, beat Warriors 103-90 to force Game 5

SAN ANTONIO - FINAL: Spurs survive, beat Warriors 100-92 to force Game 5 in Oakland. Aldridge 22 points, Rudy Gay 14 points and Manu Ginobili 13 points off bench. Durant 34 points for Golden State. Series now 3-1 Warriors. Game 5 is Tuesday at Oracle Arena.

End of 3rd quarter: Spurs lead Warriors 77-71 in Game 4. LaMarcus Aldridge has 17 points, Murray 12 points and Patty Mills 9 points. Durant has 24 for Golden State.

End of 2nd quarter: Spurs lead Warriors 56-42. Murray has 11 points, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus each have 10 points. Spurs shooting 45 percent from field and 46 percent from 3-point range. Kevin Durant leads Golden State with 12 points.

End of 1st quarter: Spurs lead Warriors 30-22. Rudy Gay has 6 points and Aldridge 8 points. Spurs finally hitting shots, 57 percent from 3-point range. Kevin Durant leads Golden State with 8 points.

The San Antonio Spurs have been here before, one loss away from being swept out of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors.

This year being a lot different that last year when they got swept out of the Western Conference finals.

This year they are staring at being knocked out on the first round.

"We are trying as hard as we can, and game four is our last opportunity," said Manu Ginobili.

"Got to go get it, got to leave it all out there," said LaMarcus Aldridge. "Go out there like it's your last game could possibly be if we don't do it right."

Give up is not part of the equation for this team.

"The odds are with us, hopefully we go back to our percentages and we have a better night," Ginobili said.

One of the main reasons is the Spurs shooting woes.

"We had a tough season shooting, we've been in the last ten, fifteen years a pretty solid reliable shooting team and this years we've struggled," said Ginobili.

With everything thing that has happened this season the most recent the loss of Gregg Popovich's wife.

"A very unique situation, never been through something like this," said Ginobili," we are struggling a little bit hopefully after these two and a half days we are going to be a little better."

Another thing Manu is dealing with, the possibility of his last game. Last year he basically got a send off, this year he hopes that doesn't happen again.

"Last year was super awkward, super awkward because I was being retired when I didn't say anything so I didn't want to acknowledge it I didn't want to ignore it."

A win and he can ignore it, at least for now.

