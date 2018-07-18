'It's time to move on:' Gregg Popovich speaks after Kawhi Leonard traded from Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich spoke Wednesday about the bombshell trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for a package that involved four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

The trade ends a nearly yearlong saga that involved a reported tense relationship between the Spurs and the player once believed to be the future face of the franchise.

Popovich lauded Leonard for the his accomplishments during his time with the Spurs.

"Kawhi worked very hard to become the player that he is, our staff worked very hard to help him get there and we wish him all the best as he moves on to Toronto,” Popovich said.

Green was primarily included in the trade for financial reasons, but Popovich said he will be missed.

"He’s been here quite a while and he was a big part of what we do both on and off the court, a great community guy and we are going to miss him very much,” Popovich said.

In DeRozan, the Spurs get an instant offensive threat into the starting lineup. DeRozan averaged 23 points per game last season for the Raptors. Second-year center Jakob Poetl was also included in the trade to San Antonio.

“This trade is going to be good for both teams. DeMar is a four-time all-star, he’s all-NBA player, a team player, somebody I have respected and watched play for a while now, and we’re thrilled to have him here,” Popovich said.

The Spurs head coach chose not to elaborate on efforts to get Leonard to stay in San Antonio, adding it's time to "move on." He said he spoke to Leonard and Green on the phone when the trade was finalized.

“Kawhi conducted himself wonderfully while he was here. He helped us win a fifth championship, he was a hard worker all the time," Popovich said. "We wish him well, but at this point it’s time to move on. I’m concerned about Jakob, DeMar and our basketball team.”

WATCH: #Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks about the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan⬇️ #KSATsports #KSATnews #GoSpursGo #NBA pic.twitter.com/PyoOSiRVEr — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) July 18, 2018

Leonard leaves San Antonio after seven seasons with the franchise. The Spurs acquired his rights on draft night in 2011 from the Indiana Pacers.

In San Antonio, Leonard blossomed into one of the best two-way players in the league. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2014 and became back-to-back league Defensive Player of the Year. Leonard also finished second in league MVP voting twice.

Leonard's last season as a Spur was a tumultuous year that few, if hardly anyone, ever saw coming.

Leonard never showed signs of discontent in San Antonio. Headed into the 2017-18 season, he was predicted by many media outlets to win league MVP and help the Spurs possibly dethrone Golden State. That plan was derailed before it ever got started.

Leonard missed the preseason and the first 27 games of the season with an injury that was described by the Spurs as quadriceps tendinopathy.

He returned in December, but was shut down a month later after playing in only nine games. He never returned to the Spurs lineup.

One of the key issues was the treatment of Leonard's quadriceps injury and whether it was misdiagnosed by team medical personnel.

Leonard rehabilitated the injury independent of Spurs doctors in New York and was rarely seen with the team after the NBA all-star break.

Cracks and rumors of discord between the organization and Leonard began to surface as the year went on, leading to a reported trade demand last month by Leonard's advisers after the season ended.

The Spurs front office said they did all they could to keep Leonard in San Antonio, but decided to move on when it became apparent the relationship could not be repaired.

San Antonio now moves on with DeRozan. The NBA schedule will determine when Leonard makes his return to San Antonio, now wearing a Raptors jersey.

