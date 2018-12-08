Spurs rally from down 12 in fourth quarter to beat Lakers 133-120

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs rallied from down 12 in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 133-120, Friday night at the AT&T Center.

DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points to help San Antonio improve to 12-14 on the season, but reserve center Jakob Poeltl played a major factor in the victory, scoring 14 points and adding eight rebounds.

Poeltl played the entire fourth quarter as the Spurs outscored the Lakers, 44-21 in the final fram.

LeBron James finished with 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Friday's game was the start of six-game home stand for San Antonio. The Spurs host Utah on Sunday.

