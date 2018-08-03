Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV shows off new locker, apparent jersey number

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV has revealed what apparently will be his jersey number this season when he suits up for the silver and black.

Walker took to Instagram to show off his new locker with No. 1 next to his name plate. Check out the image below.

Kyle Anderson has worn No. 1 for the Spurs, but was signed by the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason.

It also appears Walker's locker will be next' to Dejounte Murray’s locker.

Walker wore No. 4 while in college at the University of Miami (Fla.), but that number currently belongs to Derrick White.

The Spurs drafted Walker at No. 18 overall in this year’s NBA draft.

The Spurs begin the their preseason schedule on Sept. 30 against Miami.

