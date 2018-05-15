Manu Ginobili giving away pair of game-worn shoes on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO - If you have ever wanted to be in Manu Ginobili’s shoes, now is your chance.

The future Hall-of-Fame Spurs guard is giving away a pair of game-worn shoes from the 2011 season.

Ginobili announced the giveaway on Twitter and said he would draw the winner at 7 p.m. central time.

Ginobili tweeted that all fans had to do to have a chance to win was tweet at Ginobili with the hashtag #grampashoes11

Anybody wants a souvenir? Just found this game worn pair of shoes from '11. To have a chance to win, tweet #grampashoes11.

📍 Only 🇺🇲 this time.

⏳ I'll draw the winner @ 7p CT. pic.twitter.com/8vkYRFhI75 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) May 15, 2018

The hashtag is in reference to Ginobili’s team nickname “Grandpa Juice.”

Ginobili just wrapped up his 16th season with the Spurs.

He had another productive year off the bench, but has not announced whether he will return for a 17th campaign in San Antonio.

ICYMI: Manu Ginobili was asked Saturday about being the most beloved #Spurs player in franchise history and his connection to the fans...stays humble throughout answer, says "I was welcomed from Day 1...we both appreciate each other" #KSATsports #KSATnews #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/BlnPwkCn80 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 22, 2018

