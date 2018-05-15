Spurs

Manu Ginobili giving away pair of game-worn shoes on Twitter

Ginobili will pick winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - If you have ever wanted to be in Manu Ginobili’s shoes, now is your chance. 

The future Hall-of-Fame Spurs guard is giving away a pair of game-worn shoes from the 2011 season.

More Headlines

Ginobili announced the giveaway on Twitter and said he would draw the winner at 7 p.m. central time.

Ginobili tweeted that all fans had to do to have a chance to win was tweet at Ginobili with the hashtag #grampashoes11 

The hashtag is in reference to Ginobili’s team nickname “Grandpa Juice.”

Ginobili just wrapped up his 16th season with the Spurs.

He had another productive year off the bench, but has not announced whether he will return for a 17th campaign in San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.