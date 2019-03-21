Spurs rally against Heat falls short in Dwyane Wade's final game in SA

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs played the fourth quarter about as well as they could on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. The problem was the previous three quarters.

The Heat beat the Spurs 110-105 to snap San Antonio's the 9-game winning streak. The Spurs struggled to find ways to dissect a tough Miami zone early, and fell behind by as many as 18 points in the third quarter.

San Antonio figured out Miami's zone late in the third and cut the lead to single digits.

They trimmed the lead to three points late in the fourth quarter, but DeMar DeRozan had two costly turnovers that allowed the Miami to get out San Antonio with a win.

"Just trying to be agressive, I had a couple of key turnovers that I wish I could have back, but with that we still had a chance," said DeRozan. "Just one of those games we put ourselves in a hole."

Despite the late-game turnovers, DeRozan had yet another solid all-around game, scoring 16 points and adding a career-high 15 rebounds with six assists.

Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli and LaMarcus Aldridge all had 17 points in the loss. San Antonio falls to 42-30 with a three-game road trip on deck.

Wednesday night's game was also the final appearance in San Antonio for Heat guard Dwyane Wade.

The Spurs honored Wade with a video tribute before the game. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gave Wade a gift that contained the jerseys of the Spurs Big Three, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.