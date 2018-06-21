Latest Kawhi Leonard, Spurs trade rumors ahead of tonight's NBA Draft

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 NBA Draft is being held Thursday, and while the Spurs currently hold the No. 18 selection, all eyes will be on Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs disgruntled all-star forward reportedly asked to be traded on Friday, preferably to the Los Angeles Lakers.

That has led some to believe the Spurs could make a draft day move that could alter the franchise moving forward.

Leonard and head coach Gregg Popovich met earlier this week in an effort to possibly the mend the relationship.

The Spurs may have also wanted clarity from Leonard as to whether he definitively wants out of San Antonio so the team can prepare for possible trade proposals.

Those trade proposals were initially rumored to include Phoenix's No. 1 pick and Sacramento's No. 2 pick.

The Suns will not, despite what you might have read elsewhere, trade the No. 1 pick for Kawhi Leonard. Not happening. — scott bordow (@sbordow) June 16, 2018

Add the Kings to the list of teams expected to pursue Kawhi Leonard. No clarity on what they'd be willing to offer, but the notion of the No. 2 pick being on the table is a strong start. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 15, 2018

The Clippers were also reportedly putting together a package with the No. 12 and 13 picks. The Sixers, Celtics and Cavs were also in the mix.

The draft begins at 6 p.m. Here's some of the latest rumors involving Leonard and the Spurs.

On Kawhi Leonard, and the most interesting trade piece in play for him -- a young guy who looks in some ways like a young Kawhi Leonard. (But young Kawhi made several giant leaps into MVP candidate Kawhi.) https://t.co/Gwsb3lxHFW — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 20, 2018

How the Spurs are operating, per multiple sources from teams that have checked in on Kawhi Leonard in recent days: We're not shopping him, but if you want to make us an offer, go ahead, we'll consider it. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 20, 2018

Sources: There is a 0 percent chance the #Spurs trade @kawhileonard to a Western Conference team. ZEEEEE-Row. Column: https://t.co/6OX85eL1K3 — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) June 17, 2018

Days after desiring trade, Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, Gregg Popovich meet Tuesday in San Diego. Story: https://t.co/VKNQDGIVBe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2018

