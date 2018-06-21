Spurs

Latest Kawhi Leonard, Spurs trade rumors ahead of tonight's NBA Draft

NBA Draft tonight at 6 p.m.; Spurs currently have No. 18 pick

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 NBA Draft is being held Thursday, and while the Spurs currently hold the No. 18 selection, all eyes will be on Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs disgruntled all-star forward reportedly asked to be traded on Friday, preferably to the Los Angeles Lakers.

That has led some to believe the Spurs could make a draft day move that could alter the franchise moving forward.

Leonard and head coach Gregg Popovich met earlier this week in an effort to possibly the mend the relationship.

The Spurs may have also wanted clarity from Leonard as to whether he definitively wants out of San Antonio so the team can prepare for possible trade proposals. 

Those trade proposals were initially rumored to include Phoenix's No. 1 pick and Sacramento's No. 2 pick. 

The Clippers were also reportedly putting together a package with the No. 12 and 13 picks. The Sixers, Celtics and Cavs were also in the mix. 

The draft begins at 6 p.m. Here's some of the latest rumors involving Leonard and the Spurs.

