Spurs seeking major trade haul for Kawhi Leonard, reports say

SAN ANTONIO - Kawhi Leonard remains on the Spurs roster, and it will reportedly stay that way unless San Antonio gets a massive haul from any team looking to acquire the all-star forward.

Reports have surfaced about what the Spurs are asking for in return for Leonard from the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA salary cap expert Larry Coon said during an appearance on Spectrum SportsNet that the Spurs want Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, two first-round draft picks and two pick swaps from the Lakers for Leonard’s services.

That would be a major haul for Leonard but not completely out of the question if the Lakers were determined to get Leonard this summer.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that with the Lakers’ recent signings, they would have to move several young players to make Leonard fit into the current salary cap.

The Lakers could always wait a year to acquire Leonard outright through free agency.

That may be the plan, as Leonard’s group reportedly told the Spurs he wants to be in Los Angeles with either the Lakers or Clippers.

NBA salary cap expert @LarryCoon was on tonight's show to break down the #Lakers' cap space flexibility following today's moves. pic.twitter.com/GTB1fYdQrk — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) July 3, 2018

The Spurs would preferably move Leonard to the Eastern Conference and have had discussions with the Sixers about a possible trade.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported San Antonio asked for three first-round draft picks and two current players.

Markelle Fultz would be the current player San Antonio is targeting, but the Sixers are reportedly keeping Fultz out of a possible deal for now, meaning a possible deal with Philly would include Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

In exchange for Kawhi Leonard, the #Spurs asked the #76ers for three future first-round draft choices and two current players, per a source familiar with the negotiations. Source would not comment yet on which current players SA asked for. https://t.co/t7X5AIIiR6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 1, 2018

The Spurs' asking price for Leonard is rather steep, but San Antonio has made it clear that it is not going to give away Leonard for nothing, and the team’s threshold for a trade remains high.

The Spurs have stated they want to keep Leonard and exhaust every option before trading their franchise star.

RC Buford on where #Spurs stand with Kawhi Leonard...says 'Kawhi and his family mean a lot to us' and 1st option is to keep him w/group. Adds there is no timeline for decision, would not comment any proposals or formal trade request from Leonard (via @markmendez) #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/5jd6sxKz12 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 22, 2018

