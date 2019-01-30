Rudy Gay hits game-winner as Spurs struggle, but still beat Suns

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night to win their third straight and improve to 30-22 overall on the season.

Rudy Gay hit the game-winner to lift the Spurs to the 126-124 win.

The game was much closer than anticipated as San Antonio struggled throughout the night against the lowly Suns, who dropped to 11-42.

LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double and the Spurs had seven players in double figures. San Antonio hosts Brooklyn on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.