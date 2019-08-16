Spurs to retire Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey in November, report says

SAN ANTONIO - It will not take long for Tony Parker to join his Big Three teammates Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, and other Spurs greats in the rafters at the AT&T Center.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Parker’s No. 9 jersey will be retired by the franchise on Nov. 11.

The Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies that night. The franchise has not made an official announcement or confirmed the report.

Parker retired this offseason after 18 seasons in the NBA, 17 of those in San Antonio.

Parker won four championship with the Spurs and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2007.

The Spurs have retired nine numbers throughout their history with the last two being Tim Duncan in 2016 and Manu Ginobili last season.

