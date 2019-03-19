Spurs beat Warriors to win 9th straight, 111-105

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 111-105 on Monday night at the AT&T Center to extend a league-best winning streak to nine games.

The Spurs have now won 11 straight overall at home and improved to 42-29.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points, 9 rebounds and eight assists.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Rudy Gay scored 17 points off the bench.

With the win, the Spurs moved into fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Spurs host Miami on Wednesday before heading out on a three-game road trip.

Check back here for a full recap of tonight's game.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.