Sheriff: ‘(Mouse) was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us'

SAN ANTONIO - The love for the San Antonio Spurs runs deep within fans from across the world, but apparently, the silver and black are also a big deal for even the smallest creatures, such as a mouse.

Well, that’s according to a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

We don’t know who was more surprised, Deputy Dennington or his stowaway friend. We are happy to report the little mouse is safely on the ground and looking for a new ride. pic.twitter.com/R9W11ioubT — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 10, 2018

In a post shared to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday, a deputy shared a photo of a “suspect” who somehow managed to make its way up onto his police unit and make itself known by popping up on the windshield.

However, upon further investigation, the department officials said they revealed the suspect was “likely a San Antonio Spurs fans trying to intimidate us.”

“We are not sure if this was an attempted carjacking but this little mouse popped up on the windshield of Deputy Brandon Dennington’s K9 vehicle,” the department said in the post. “Deputy Dennington was able to use de-escalation techniques and get the rabid fan off his car. Luckily, he was able to snap this photo of the elusive bandit.”

According to ACSO, the deputy was on his way to his work assignment at the Spurs versus Golden State Warriors game on Saturday when he captured the photo of the mouse on his windshield.

For San Antonio fans, the little guy more than likely got word the Spurs were in need of people, given the silver and black were out four star players for the nationally televised game.

The ACSO finished the post by saying the suspect was last seen on foot running to a hiding spot and is “4 inches tall, weighing 1 ounce and wearing a grey and white (furry) coat.”

Whether the mouse caught a ride back to San Antonio on the Spurs charter plane is still unclear.

