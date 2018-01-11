Shorthanded Spurs look to keep winning ways going versus Lakers

San Antonio Spurs' Kyle Anderson, center, tries to grab a loose ball against Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram, left, and Tyler Ennis during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Spurs won…

SAN ANTONIO - The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road Thursday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Los Angeles is 9:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on TNT.

The Spurs, winners 107-100 over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, have alternated wins and losses recently.

Forwards LaMarcus Aldridge had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Davis Bertans scored a career-high 28 to help lead the team back from 13 points down in the second half to get the win.

The victory was the team's 12th consecutive win over Sacramento and they have not lost to the Kings since Nov. 15, 2014.

San Antonio now heads to Los Angeles as part of a three game road trip before returning home to play Denver on Saturday night.

Danny Green (tightness, left groin) is questionable and Tony Parker (sprained right ankle) is doubtful against the Lakers. Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis) and Kawhi Leonard (left shoulder strain) have already been ruled out.

With so many players missing, tonight's game is another opportunity for young players like Bertans, guard Bryn Forbes, and Kyle Anderson to get extended minutes.

Forbes' minutes have been up in a recent five game stretch, average 26 minutes a game while scoring 10 points a night. His shooting attempts have gone up to 10 per game while making 45 percent from the floor.

The Lakers (13-27) are winners of two straight after previously losing nine in a row. They themselves recently defeated the Kings 99-86 on Tuesday.

The team has had to deal with controversy surrounding top draft pick Lonzo Ball and statements his father made regarding their head coach, Luke Walton.

LaVar Ball made the comments to ESPN saying that Walton had lost control of the team.

The younger Ball has since spoken out in support of his coach but the rookie has had an up and down season in his first in the NBA. He averages 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists but routinely is shooting poorly from the field.

It's another rookie, Kyle Kuzma, who has had a great year in his first for the Lakers. The 6’9” forward leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game.

The team is currently in the midst of a full rebuild and have Kuzma and young Brandon Ingram pairing to make a potential quality tandem in the frontcourt. Should Lonzo Ball solidify things at guard, the team may be on the rise in future seasons.

Thursday's matchup between the Spurs and Lakers will be the first of three this regular season. They play next in San Antonio on March 3.

