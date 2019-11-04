Snoop Dogg spotted at Spurs game in San Antonio, gets jersey from Coyote

SAN ANTONIO - Snoop Dogg was at the AT&T Center Sunday night sitting courtside as the San Antonio Spurs took on the Lakers.

Unfortunately the silver and black didn't take home the W but the Spurs Coyote was hamming it up with the D O double G and the crowd loved it.

Snoop was given an honorary jersey and was polite enough to pose for a photo but remained true to his team and covered it up with his Lakers jacket.

Spurs fall to LeBron and Lakers at home

Spurs gave Snoop Dogg his own Spurs jersey. He was gracious, but the black and silver definitely are not his colors. pic.twitter.com/buPpR4QqGV — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) November 4, 2019

He did give some love to the Spurs though, saying the team has a "great, great organization," when he sat down with Matt Bonner and Bill Land during halftime.

Snoop Dogg showing the Spurs some love as he talks with Matt Bonner and Bill Land. pic.twitter.com/nWonh9ReXS — Joe Garcia (@twoshotspodcast) November 4, 2019

Bleacher Report posted a video of Snoop Dogg commentating on the game too, as only the rapper can - "Threes please!"

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.