On the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first NBA Championship, the San Antonio Spurs' entire 2019 NBA draft class -- Luka Samanic (19th), Keldon Johnson (29th) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (49th) -- made their first public appearance at the Eastside Boys & Girls Club, where they led a basketball clinic and signed autographs.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.