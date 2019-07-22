Spurs announce 2019 preseason schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs on Monday released their 2019 preseason schedule.

The Spurs will tip off the preseason at home Saturday, Oct. 5 when they host the Orlando Magic at the AT&T Center.

Games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 13 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 18 will also be played at the AT&T Center.

The silver and black will travel to Miami to face the Heat on Oct. 8 at the American Airlines Arena and will also face the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Oct. 16.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com beginning at noon Monday.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling 210-225-TEAM (8326) or at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend event days beginning three hours prior to the event.

Date Time Opponent Venue Saturday, Oct. 5 7:30 p.m. Orlando AT&T Center Tuesday, Oct. 8 6:30 p.m. Miami American Airlines Arena Sunday, Oct. 13 3 p.m. New Orleans AT&T Center Wednesday, Oct. 16 7 p.m. Houston Toyota Center Friday, Oct. 18 7:30 p.m. Memphis AT&T Center

