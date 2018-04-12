Spurs announce broadcast schedule for 1st round games versus Warriors

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have announced the local broadcast schedule for their first round best-of-seven playoff games versus the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs (47-35) are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face the second-seeded Warriors (58-24) in Game 1 on Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. CT in Oakland, Calif. The Spurs 2018 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.

The two teams met in the Western Conference Finals last season. Golden State won three of the four meetings this year, winning 112-92 in the first game, 122-105 in the second, and 110-107 in the third. The Spurs won the final regular season game, winning 89-75 on March 19.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets should buy directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games.

2018 NBA Playoffs Round 1 TV Broadcast Schedule

Game 1 Saturday, April 14 Spurs at Warriors 2 PM ABC

Game 2 Monday, April 16 Spurs at Warriors 9:30 PM FSSW

Game 3 Thursday, April 19 Spurs vs. Warriors 8:30 PM FSSW

Game 4 Sunday, April 22 Spurs vs. Warriors 2:30 PM ABC

Game 5* Tuesday, April 24 Spurs at Warriors TBD FSSW

Game 6* Thursday, April 26 Spurs vs. Warriors TBD FSSW

Game 7* Saturday, April 28 Spurs at Warriors TBD FSSW

- All Times Central

*If necessary

