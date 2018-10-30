Spurs announce date for Manu Ginobili's No. 20 jersey retirement

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have announced the highly anticipated plans to retire four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili's No. 20 jersey.

On Tuesday, Spurs officials said the ceremony is set for March 28, when the silver and black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the AT&T Center.

A special postgame ceremony honoring Ginobili will take place on the hardwood and will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest.

Closing the chapter on an illustrious career. #GraciasManu



More Manu 🎥: https://t.co/BYyet80DFn pic.twitter.com/KtJEjNBQU9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 27, 2018

Before the start of this year's season, Ginobili revealed his retirement on his Twitter account after playing 16 seasons with the Spurs, who took him at the No. 57 pick in the 1999 NBA Draft.

Ginobili retired as the Spurs all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392), while ranking third in games played (1,057), fourth in assists (4,001), fourth in free throws made (3,380) and fifth in points (14,043).

Manu Ginobili will become the ninth player in Spurs history to have his number retired. He joins:



Bruce Bowen (12)

Tim Duncan (21)

Sean Elliott (32)

George Gervin (44)

Avery Johnson (6)

Johnny Moore (00)

David Robinson (50)

James Silas (13)#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/4ZQx5LI4Uo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2018

Ginobili, who won the 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2008 and 2011; he was a two-time All-Star in 2005 and 2011.

Tickets can be purchased on Spurs.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30pm CT. #GraciasManu



More: https://t.co/zc2Etg2bHf pic.twitter.com/yrceGuTjU3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 30, 2018

