San Antonio Spurs assign Lonnie Walker IV to Austin Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Spurs assigned rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV to the G League’s Austin Spurs, the team announced Sunday.

Austin is scheduled to practice in San Antonio today through Nov. 28 at the Spurs practice facility.

That’s great news for Walker, who is currently rehabbing from a right medial meniscus tear he suffered in the Spurs' second preseason game Oct. 5. In that game against the Detroit Pistons, Walker played five minutes before the injury, scoring 6 points on 3-of-3 shooting.

The Spurs selected Walker with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft from the University of Miami. Walker, known for his unique hairdo, looked great during 2018 Summer League play. At Utah’s Summer League, his first taste of NBA action, Walker played two games and averaged 10.5 points per contest. Then, during the Las Vegas Summer League play, he averaged 11.5 points while seeing action in four games.

According to Jordan Schultz of Yahoo sports, one NBA executive had high praise for the 19-year-old. He told Schultz: “He’s (Walker) been the best player in Vegas. He can score, he’s a great athlete. Plus, he’s strong and he’s aware. He knows what’s going on out there. I think he’s going to be a star.”

Walker is long, lean and athletic, with a nose for scoring. Barring any major setbacks, Walker is expected to return and make his NBA debut sometime in December.