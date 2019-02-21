Spurs back to work, DeRozan prepares for Toronto return

SAN ANTONIO - - With the exception of LaMarcus Aldridge who is still resting after last Sunday's NBA All-Star game, the San Antonio Spurs returned to work on Wednesday in preparation for Friday's game at Toronto.

The team will depart for Toronto on Thursday, with the hope that guard Derrick White will be able to make the trip and return to action. White has missed the first five games of the rodeo road trip with a sore right heel.

"I think at some point he'll return during this trip," said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. "He’s doing well, he’s getting very, very close to being able to go out. He did a few things today, but he didn’t have a whole lot of contact.”

With White sidelined, the Spurs have gone 1-4, winning their last game in Memphis after losing four in a row - the worst start in the 17-year history of the rodeo road trip. Another factor fueling the Spurs when they return to action Friday night? Guard DeMar DeRozan's Toronto return. It'll be his first game back on the Raptors' home court since being included in the trade for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green last summer.

“We have all the support in the world for DeMar,” said Patty Mills. “This is just another step in him being a player with us.”

It's been well documented that DeRozan felt slighted by Toronto for being included in last summer's trade. Mills just wants it to fuel DeRozan's fire.

“We’re hungry. That was the mindset and the feel coming back here today,” Mills said. “I’m sure DeMar has the same mindset and more.”

The Spurs and Raptors tipoff Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.