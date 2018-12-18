Spurs beat solid Sixers team to finish homestand on strong note, 123-96

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs bounced back from a disappointing loss on Saturday to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers, 123-96, at the AT&T Center on Monday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay each scored over 20 points and Davis Bertans had a solid game off the bench to help the Spurs improve to 16-15.

The Spurs went 5-1 during their homestand and more important, got a good win after falling to the lowly Bulls.

San Antonio will play at Orlando on Wednesday night.

