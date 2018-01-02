Spurs begin 2018 on the road, face NY Knicks on Tuesday

New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn (9) drives against San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs will look to start 2018 off right when they face the New York Knicks on the road Tuesday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and New York is 6:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on Fox Sports Southwest.

The Spurs most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons 93-79 Saturday night despite the Pistons playing without starting guards Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley.

Kawhi Leonard led the team in scoring with 18 points in the loss as the team shot just 37 percent from the field and 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

San Antonio was missing forward Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis) who will be out at least 2 weeks with the injury. The Spurs' previous low scoring game this season was 86 points back at Minnesota on Nov. 15.

San Antonio also recently played and defeated the New York Knicks (18-18) at home 119-107. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points and Pau Gasol added 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Spurs controlled the game and was ahead by as many as 17 points. The Knicks were led by Michael Beasley's 23 points and Kristaps Porzingis 18 points, but Porzingis fouled out late in the fourth.

Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. missed the first game versus the Spurs with a stress injury to his lower left leg and is expected to again be out on Tuesday. He is averaging 17.8 points per game in his 21 games played this year.

Tuesday's matchup between the Spurs and Knicks will conclude the regular season series. San Antonio has eight wins and 10 losses on the road so far.

