Spurs begin 2018 Summer League with loss to Utah Jazz 92-76

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives around Utah Jazz guard Naz Mitrou-Long (30) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs got off to a slow start and began their 2018 Summer League season with a 92-76 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

2018 first round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV played his first professional game as a Spur, scoring seven points on three-of-sixteen shooting in 24 total minutes.

The Spurs however trailed 23-17 at the end of the first quarter and struggled to both defend and shoot through the ensuing quarters, with the Jazz building a 30-point lead.

The Spurs as a team were collectively cold from the field, only shooting a total of 30 for 78 while making just ten of 19 free throw attempts.

A bright spot for the Spurs was the play of last year's first round draft pick, ex-Colorado guard Derrick White, who led the team with 22 points. White shot 9-of-21 in total, making three three-pointers and dishing out six assists as well.

Rookie big man Chimezie Metu, the Spurs' second round draft pick this year from USC, scored in double figures with 10 points and also grabbed seven rebounds while collecting one block.

The Spurs summer league team will next play the Atlanta Hawks and draft pick Trae Young on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on NBATV.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.