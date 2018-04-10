Playoff tickets available online after Spurs clinch playoff spot with win over Kings

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs secured a spot in the NBA Playoffs for the 21st consecutive season.

The Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 98-85 after a rocky first half, but surged in the final quarter.

Tickets to the Spurs' first two home playoff games were made available for purchase online following the win. Dates have yet to be announced.

The Spurs will either start on the road or at home depending on the final Western Conference standings.

A full schedule for the first round of the playoffs will be released after the Spurs final regular season game at New Orleans on Wednesday night. The playoff begin the weekend of April 14-15.

