Spurs close out preseason with win over Grizzlies

SAN ANTONIO - Patty Mills scored a game-high 16 points off the bench, five Spurs finished in double figures and San Antonio ended their preseason with a 104-91 win over the Grizzlies Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the starting five with 14 points and 11 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan and Bryn Forbes also added 14, while Rudy Gay finished with 13.

San Antonio opened the first quarter on fire from behind the arc, knocking down six three-pointers en route to a 31-20 lead. They led 46-40 at halftime.

With the win, the Spurs finish preseason play with a 2-3 record. San Antonio will open the regular season on Oct. 23 against the New York Knicks at the AT&T Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.