Spurs defeat Hawks 103-81, get first 2018 Summer League victory

Atlanta Hawks guard Antonius Cleveland (0) guards San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Atlanta Hawks 103-81 on Tuesday night to get their first Summer League win in 2018.

Guard Derrick White had his second-straight impressive performance, scoring 18 of his team-leading 21 points in the first half to lead the team over rookie Trae Young.

The Spurs led 61-34 at halftime. After shooting poorly in the first game versus the Utah Jazz, San Antonio shot 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from three in game two.

White shot 7-of-15 from the field making two three-pointers while also dishing out nine assists and grabbing six rebounds in 30 minutes.

The Spurs played much better defensively holding the Hawks to just 34 percent shooting and 21 percent from three. Young, this year's No. 5 overall draft pick, struggled again for Atlanta for the second straight game, shooting 5-of-16 from the field and 1-of-5 from three point range. He scored 12 points with three assists.

The Spurs received a solid outing from 2017 second round draft pick Jaron Blossomgame, who had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Amida Brimah contributed with eight points and a team-leading 11 rebounds. The Spurs rested this year's first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV.

The Spurs will next play on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies, who feature No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. , the son of former San Antonio Spurs player Jaren Jackson Sr.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.