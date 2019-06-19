Spurs' Dejounte Murray talks knee rehab, excitement for return

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs guard Dejounte Murray spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since injuring his knee in a preseason game against the Rockets on Oct. 8 of last year.

Murray says he feels good mentally and refuses to allow the injury to disrupt his progress as a pro.

Murray also shed light on his recovery regimine, saying that for an eight month stretch, he spent six days per week in the gym rehabbing.

Before his injury, the Spurs had high expectations for Murray. Those have not faded since he's been out. Murray talked about embracing the challenge of carrying a significant load upon his return.

