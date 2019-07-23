Spurs

Spurs' DeMar DeRozan reportedly withdraws from Team USA to focus on upcoming season

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan has withdrawn from Team USA to focus on the upcoming season, according to Shams Charania, of the Athletic. 

DeRozan, who was traded to the Spurs in July 2018 as part of a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto, was on the original roster for the World Cup but withdrew, Charania said.

More News Headlines

The shooting guard's withdrawal comes a day after the team named Spurs legend Tim Duncan and summer league coach Will Hardy an assistant coaches.

Chris Haynes, of Yahoo! Sports, reported that more and more players are "prioritizing staying home to get better acclimated with teammates in an upcoming season without a clear-cut title favorite."

The four-time All-Star has quickly settled into his role as a team leader, starting in all 77 games played in the Spurs' 2018-2019 season.

DeRozan averaged 21 points, six rebounds and six assists last season.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.