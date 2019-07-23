Spurs' DeMar DeRozan reportedly withdraws from Team USA to focus on upcoming season

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan has withdrawn from Team USA to focus on the upcoming season, according to Shams Charania, of the Athletic.

DeRozan, who was traded to the Spurs in July 2018 as part of a deal that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to Toronto, was on the original roster for the World Cup but withdrew, Charania said.

The shooting guard's withdrawal comes a day after the team named Spurs legend Tim Duncan and summer league coach Will Hardy an assistant coaches.

Sources: San Antonio Spurs‘ DeMar DeRozan was added onto the original USA Basketball roster for World Cup one month ago, but the four-time All-Star has withdrawn from Team USA play this summer to focus on upcoming NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2019

Chris Haynes, of Yahoo! Sports, reported that more and more players are "prioritizing staying home to get better acclimated with teammates in an upcoming season without a clear-cut title favorite."

USA Basketball making case that NBA players often produce career years following offseason playing for national team. But this summer of World Cup, players prioritizing staying home to get better acclimated with teammates in an upcoming season without a clear-cut title favorite. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 23, 2019

The four-time All-Star has quickly settled into his role as a team leader, starting in all 77 games played in the Spurs' 2018-2019 season.

DeRozan averaged 21 points, six rebounds and six assists last season.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.