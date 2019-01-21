Spurs' DeRozan on injury concerns, slump: 'Physically, I'm OK, just playing like sh--'

SAN ANTONIO - DeMar DeRozan has struggled during January, and that has led to concerns surrounding the health of the Spurs' shooting guard.

DeRozan put those questions about his health to rest Sunday night after the Spurs suffered their second straight home loss, this time to an undermanned Clippers team.

"Physically, I'm OK, I've just been playing like sh--," DeRozan said.

DeRozan struggled Sunday night as he made only four of 16 shots and had four turnovers. His eight points scored were his second-lowest total of the season.

He sat out Friday's win over the Timberwolves with what the team listed as left ankle soreness.

DeRozan is averaging 15.3 points per game and shooting 39 percent from the field this month.

In October, he averaged nearly 28 points per game and nearly 22 points per game in November and December. When asked about his recent shooting slump, the Spurs' guard was candid about his approach to snapping out of it.

"You have to face it head first like a man. Take the good with the bad. You can't shy around it or make excuses," DeRozan said.

Despite his recent struggles scoring, DeRozan still leads the team in assists and is averaging a career-high in rebounds. The four-time all-star guard is confident he can regain his scoring form.

"The amount of work I (put in). Everything I work on, it's going to turn," DeRozan said.

