Spurs face Suns without DeRozan, look to extend streak to three games

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs head into the midway point of a four-game homestand when they host the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night in the AT&T Center.

The Spurs will be looking for their second win in a row at home and their third win in a row overall.

“We have to protect home court and get the wins we are supposed to have,” said forward Rudy Gay.

This will be the fourth and final time they face the Suns this season.

Up till now, they should have three wins over the Suns, the second worst team in the league, (11-41).

Cleveland is the worst team with only 10 wins, but the Spurs lost to the Suns the second time they met 116-96. They don’t want that to happen again.

“Can’t look past anybody,” Gay said.

They will also be going after their third win in a row without DeMar DeRozan who will miss his third game in a row and fourth in the last five games with a sore knee.

“I think he is doing well,” said Marco Belinelli. "He’s doing his job. He’s working. Hope he comes back soon. I think it is for us now to step up and win games without him and just wait for him when he is ready to play.”

Gay is also hurting after a hard fall Saturday in New Orleans. He was able to gut it out and start against Washington on Sunday. He scored 11 points and helped the Spurs pull off the win 132-119.

Add LaMarcus Aldridge to the playing with some pain problems, although you wouldn’t know he’s been playing with a sore wrist.

He scored 28 in New Orleans and then 30 at home against Washington Sunday evening.

Even though the Suns have the second worst record in the league they are young and athletic, and the Spurs have to avoid getting sucked in by a team that is struggling, they have lost eight in a row.

“Important to cover our mistakes, run back on defense, try to play together on offense, do what we have been doing right and win games,” said Belinelli.

The Spurs have won 10 straight at home over Phoenix.

