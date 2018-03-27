Spurs face Wizards in match-up of NBA's 6th seeded teams

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) drives against San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Patty Mills during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs will be in the nation's capital to face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Washington is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on Fox Sports Southwest.

The Spurs, who most recently lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 106-103, now face another Eastern Conference playoff team after having their six game winning streak snapped.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 34 points for the Spurs and Pau Gasol had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the loss on Sunday.

Aldridge really has been on a tear lately, averaging 35.6 points per game along with 9.4 rebounds per game in his last five contests. He was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, March 19, through Sunday, March 25.

The Spurs (43-31) are now sixth in the Western Conference with eight games remaining to play. The team has lost four straight on the road and have only a 14-23 record away from home this year.

Star forward Kawhi Leonard's absence continues to hang over the team as he hasn't played since Jan. 13. He will again be out on Tuesday.

The Wizards (40-33) themselves are also in a bit of a slump, having lost their last three games in a row. They are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and have lost eight of their last 12 games.

Wizards' all-star point guard John Wall will not play on Tuesday as he continues to rehab from his latest knee surgery. The team is 14-11 without Wall during the absence and are 19-17 total this season without him.

Wall told ESPN that he is "feeling great" but said he is not sure when he will next play his next game.

The Spurs and Wizards previously met Wednesday in San Antonio with the Spurs winning 98-90 after leading by as many as 22 points.

San Antonio will face Oklahoma City at home on Thursday night before facing the team with the NBA's best record, the Houston Rockets Sunday on ABC.

