Spurs fall to 0-2 in preseason after 107-89 loss to Heat

After losing their exhibition opener to Orlando on Saturday 125-89 in San Antonio, the Spurs dropped their second preseason game Tuesday night on the road against the Miami Heat, 107-89.

Unlike Saturday, most of the Spurs roster was available to play in Miami. Rudy Gay led the team in scoring with 12 points in 22 minutes. DeMar DeRozan added 10 and LaMarcus Aldridge tallied 8. In his second start of the preseason, Dejounte Murray scored 8 points in 19 minutes of action.

The Heat broke the game open in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Silver and Black 31-23 and 28-18 in each respective frame. Tyler Herro, the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, led the way in his preseason debut, scoring a game-high 18 points off the Miami bench. Fourteen of those points came in the first half.

The Spurs will return to the AT&T Center for their third preseason game against the Pelicans Sunday at 3 p.m.

