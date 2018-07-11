Spurs fall to Trail Blazers 95-89 in Las Vegas Summer League

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs lost their second game of the Las Vegas Summer League 95-89 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The Blazers were in control for much of the game, seeing its lead balloon to 22 points in the second half before holding on. The first and third quarters were extremely problematic for San Antonio, getting outscored 52-38.

The Spurs had five players score in double-figures and were led by second year forward Jaron Blossomgame's 12 points. San Antonio's leading scorer throughout the Summer League, guard Derrick White, and 2018 second round pick Chimezie Metu did not play in the game.

First round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV scored 12 points and made two three-pointers. San Antonio as a team connected on 10 threes and shot 46 percent from the field but were ultimately undone by their 22 turnovers.

Portland's Gary Trent Jr. was high scorer in the game with 20 points and guard Wade Baldwin IV had 16 points and 9 assists. Blazers big man Caleb Swanigan totaled 12 points and nine boards.

The Spurs are now waiting to see who they will play next in the coming few days.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.