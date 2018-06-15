Spurs

Spurs fans quickly turn on Kawhi Leonard after he reportedly wants out of SA

Fans take to social media to share feelings about Kawhi's trade request

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Moments after reports began to surface that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and has asked to be traded, some fans quickly turned on the Spurs star forward.

According to multiple reports, Leonard has “grown uncomfortable with the Spurs” and is feeling a sense of “betrayal that at this juncture appears irreparable.”

The mixed emotions for Leonard have reportedly stemmed from how the Spurs organization handled his quadriceps injury and turned its back on him once he sought a second opinion.

Leonard, who only played nine games last season, spent a majority of the second half of the season rehabbing the injury at the National Basketball Players Association facility in Manhattan.

It is known that the Spurs are the only NBA team that can offer Leonard a five-year, supermax contract worth up to $219 million.

Despite the contract, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports Leonard is "not concerned about missing out on the supermax” and, if traded, his preferred destination is Los Angeles with the Lakers.

Even though ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Kawhi has “expressed nothing directly to Spurs about (his) future,” fans are letting him know they are not pleased with his decision if the reports are true.

