Spurs fans quickly turn on Kawhi Leonard after he reportedly wants out of SA

SAN ANTONIO - Moments after reports began to surface that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and has asked to be traded, some fans quickly turned on the Spurs star forward.
According to multiple reports, Leonard has “grown uncomfortable with the Spurs” and is feeling a sense of “betrayal that at this juncture appears irreparable.”
Leonard has grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready for move, league sources tell Yahoo. https://t.co/uTux1nZYHV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018
Kawhi Leonard isn't concerned about missing out on the supermax, sources tell ESPN. There's a feeling of betrayal that at this juncture, appears irreparable. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 15, 2018
The mixed emotions for Leonard have reportedly stemmed from how the Spurs organization handled his quadriceps injury and turned its back on him once he sought a second opinion.
Leonard, who only played nine games last season, spent a majority of the second half of the season rehabbing the injury at the National Basketball Players Association facility in Manhattan.
It is known that the Spurs are the only NBA team that can offer Leonard a five-year, supermax contract worth up to $219 million.
Despite the contract, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports Leonard is "not concerned about missing out on the supermax” and, if traded, his preferred destination is Los Angeles with the Lakers.
Even though ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Kawhi has “expressed nothing directly to Spurs about (his) future,” fans are letting him know they are not pleased with his decision if the reports are true.
Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard -- and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018
