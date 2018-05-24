Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge selected to All-NBA team

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge received All-NBA team honors on Thursday after one of the best seasons of his 12-year career.

Aldridge was named to the 2017-18 All-NBA Second Team after he averaged 23.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.20 blocks this season.

Aldridge also shot 51 percent from the floor and 83.7 percent from the free throw line. The honor marks his fifth career All-NBA selection.

Aldridge carried a Spurs team that was riddled by injuries all season.

He scored double figures in 73 games and led the team in scoring 59 times as the Spurs made the playoffs for the 21st consecutive season, the longest streak by any team in NBA history.

Aldridge was also selected as an All-Star for the sixth time in his career.

It was a bit of a bounce back season for Aldridge in San Antonio.

LA is one of just seven players in the league to be named to an All-NBA team at least five times since 2011, along with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.



More → https://t.co/phQPIV09JW pic.twitter.com/yIvdQ2bn8g — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 24, 2018

He reportedly asked to be traded last summer, but worked out the situation with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich before signing a three-year extension with the Spurs before the season began.

This marks the 21st consecutive season the Spurs have had a player named to an All-NBA Team, the league’s longest active streak.

Aldridge is the seventh player in Spurs history to receive multiple All-NBA selections along with Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and David Robinson.

Aldridge was the only Spurs player to receive a vote. Below are the voting results for the 2017-18 All-NBA Teams.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.