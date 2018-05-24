Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge selected to All-NBA team

Spurs

Aldridge named to All-NBA Second Team

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge received All-NBA team honors on Thursday after one of the best seasons of his 12-year career.

Aldridge was named to the 2017-18 All-NBA Second Team after he averaged 23.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.20 blocks this season.

Aldridge also shot 51 percent from the floor and 83.7 percent from the free throw line. The honor marks his fifth career All-NBA selection.

Aldridge carried a Spurs team that was riddled by injuries all season.

He scored double figures in 73 games and led the team in scoring 59 times as the Spurs made the playoffs for the 21st consecutive season, the longest streak by any team in NBA history.

Aldridge was also selected as an All-Star for the sixth time in his career.

It was a bit of a bounce back season for Aldridge in San Antonio.

He reportedly asked to be traded last summer, but worked out the situation with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich before signing a three-year extension with the Spurs before the season began.

This marks the 21st consecutive season the Spurs have had a player named to an All-NBA Team, the league’s longest active streak.

Aldridge is the seventh player in Spurs history to receive multiple All-NBA selections along with  Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and David Robinson.

Aldridge was the only Spurs player to receive a vote. Below are the voting results for the 2017-18 All-NBA Teams.

