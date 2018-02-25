Spurs get much-needed win over LeBron James, Cavs to end Rodeo Road Trip

CLEVELAND - The San Antonio Spurs beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, 110-94, for a much-needed victory to end the team’s annual Rodeo Road Trip.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 27 points while Danny Green added 22 points off the bench.

A total of six Spurs scored in double figures as the team snapped a four-game losing streak.

The standout player for San Antonio was Dejounte Murray, who filled the box score with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Murray scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Murray became the first point guard in franchise history to record at least three steals and three blocks in a single game.

FINAL: #Spurs beat #Cavs 110-94. SA gets one of their biggest wins of season to snap 4-game losing steak and wrap up RRT. Murray was big time (13 pts, 9 rbs, 5 asts, 4 stls, 3 blks) SA back home WED vs Pelicans #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/r0pCVNQVhJ — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 25, 2018

LeBron James scored 33 points to lead Cleveland, but was defended well throughout the game by Kyle Anderson.

The Spurs end the Rodeo Road Trip with a 2-4 record, but more important, get a win after a tumultuous week that included head coach Gregg Popovich revealing all-star forward Kawhi Leonard may not play again this season.

San Antonio returns home to host New Orleans on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. It's the first of three straight home games for the Spurs, who are battling for home court in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

