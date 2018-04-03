Spurs go on the road, meet Clippers in LA Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are going on the road and will face the Los Angeles Clippers in a pivotal Western Conference game on Tuesday night.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Los Angeles is 9:30 p.m. and the game will be shown on TNT.

The Spurs, winners of two straight, are coming off their 100-83 home victory over the NBA-leading Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon, a win that ended the Rockets 11-game winning streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading five Spurs players in double figures for the game. The 32-year-old forward has now scored at least 23 points in nine of his last 10 games, a span that includes tallies of 33, 34, 39, and 45 points.

San Antonio (45-32) currently is in fourth place in the Western Conference, a game ahead in the loss column over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team has won eight of its last ten games with just five remaining to play.

All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard continues to be sidelined and once again has been ruled out by the team. He has not played since Jan. 13.

The Clippers (41-36) currently sit outside the Western Conference playoff picture and have lost two straight games. They are two games behind in the loss column for the final playoff spot. Los Angeles most recently lost 111-104 to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 21 points. Lou Williams added 15 of his 20 in the fourth and Montrezl Harrell had 19 off the bench. Austin Rivers scored 18 and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds.

Following the game with the Spurs, the Clippers will face three consecutive teams in the playoff hunt: on the road against the Utah Jazz, then at home against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Spurs and Clippers have already met twice this year with San Antonio winning both games. The Spurs will stay in Los Angeles to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday before heading home to play Portland and Sacramento. The team will conclude its season at New Orleans.

