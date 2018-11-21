Spurs host tough Grizzlies team currently second in West

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, talks to Spurs guard Bryn Forbes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in San Antonio. Orlando won 117-110. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO - It's good to be home especially if your the San Antonio Spurs. Not only is it Thanksgiving on Thursday but the Spurs are playing at home Wednesday night where they have been pretty successful so far this season.

The Spurs are currently 6-2 at home.

The Spurs will need that comfort of home Wednesday night since they host one of the top teams in the West, the Memphis Grizzlies. This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Spurs are much more productive at home as well, especially LaMarcus Aldridge.

The last two home games he has scored 27 against Houston and then 24 against the Golden State Warriors, both home wins.

Their defense also seemed to be making strides in the right direction until they gave up 140 to the Pelicans in New Orleans. It is a work in progress with consistency as the goal.

"We have to go out every night and personally lock down our guy and then obviously the team is right there helping you out" said Dante Cunningham.

"We are all doing a great job of coming along I think we are getting better and better but we still have a long way to go," said Bryn Forbes.

Memphis is coming off a win over the Dallas Mavericks that put them in second place in the Western conference.

Not much has changed for the Grizzlies over the years, a productive efficient offense with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley and a solid defense.

Memphis signed former Spur Kyle Anderson this offseason, who fits the team's style of play.

With and old school approach from Memphis the Spurs plan is simple, "we have to run at our pace not at their's," said Cunningham.

The Spurs need to win Wednesday because they hit the road for four in a row away from home starting Friday in Indiana.

