Spurs host Houston in key early season Texas showdown

SAN ANTONIO - When the San Antonio Spurs host the Houston Rockets Saturday night in the AT&T Center, it will be the first meeting of the season between the two.

With everything that happened over the summer it might be hard to believe that the Spurs are fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 6-4 record.

And the Rockets are not even in the top eight in the west. Although you have to figure things will not stay that way. Houston started 1-5, but have won 3 of their last 4.

The Spurs are coming off a disappointing loss in Miami where they didn't play particularly well at either end of the floor losing to the Heat 95-88.

"This is sort of an an important game for us just to come out and show that desire and heart especially from the jump ball," said Patty Mills.

DeMar DeRozan is going up against James Harden for the first time as a Spur. The two have been friends since childhood.

"That's one of my friends since I was a kid so you know ere always talking, whenever I get a chance to go up against him you know it's always won of those memorable moments," DeRozan said.

If the Spurs want this to be a memorable game that is good memory, they are going to have to get off to a better start than they did in their last two games against Orlando and Miami and not dig themselves early holes that become to deep to dig out of.

"Create some flow from the get go and not spot teams a dozen buckets," said Mills.

"We have to come out and start games the way that we fight to end games so we don't put ourselves in that situation because it's tough we dig ourselves a hole and it's harder to dig ourselves back out of it. Let's come out with that type of energy and play that way from the beginning," said DeRozan.

Once again the Spurs will be without Pau Gasol and Rudy Gay.

