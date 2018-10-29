Spurs host in-state rival Mavericks to conclude 3-game homestand on Monday

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) of Puerto Rico looks to make a pass as San Antonio Spurs' Bryn Forbes (11) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Dallas. The Mavericks won, 95-89. (AP Photo/Tony…

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs will conclude a three-game homestand by playing one of their in-state rivals the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at the AT&T Center.

The tip-off between San Antonio and Dallas is 7:30 p.m., and the game will be shown on Fox Sports Southwest.

Most recently, the Spurs bested the Los Angeles Lakers 110-106 on Saturday night. New acquisition DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and had 12 rebounds and 8 assists in a near triple-double.

With the victory, Gregg Popovich became just the fifth coach to win 1,200 games and the first to do so with one team.

The Spurs were able to overcome 35 points and 11 rebounds from all-star LeBron James, as the team managed to get their first lead at 93-91 with only 10 minutes remaining.

Bryn Forbes and Rudy Gay scored 16 points each and LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 in the victory. The team shot just 3-16 from the three-point line.

Dallas (2-4) enters the game on a three-game losing streak, having most recently lost to the Utah Jazz 113-104 on Sunday.

Guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored 21 of his game-high and career-high-tying 27 points in the second half.

Dallas this season is once again taking part in a youth movement, as they are led by young players Smith Jr. and their top-five draft pick Luka Doncic. The Mavericks also signed free-agent center DeAndre Jordan to a one-year deal this past offseason, after failing to sign him three years ago.

Franchise pillar Dirk Nowitzki, now in his 21th season with the team, is not expected to play on Monday while he deals with a foot injury.

Last year, the Spurs won three of the four games in the season series.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.