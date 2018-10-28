DeRozan's 30 points push Spurs past Lakers, 110-106

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: The Spurs moved to 3-2 on the season Saturday night with a 110-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

***

ORIGINAL STORY:

For the second time in less than a week, the San Antonio Spurs will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers and Lebron James.

The Spurs beat the Lakers last Monday in LA in overtime 143-142, a game that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich admitted later almost gave him a "heart attack" with the Spurs defense giving up all those points.

He managed to survive the following game against Indiana, when the Spurs gave up 116 points in regulation. They ended up losing at home 116-96.

With a practice day on Thursday, the emphasis was on their defense.

"It's a process, you have keep putting the principals in, keep trying to get better," said LaMarcus Aldridge. "You know its a new group, it takes time to build chemistry.

Speaking of chemistry, the Spurs are going with a different lineup against the Lakers.

Dante Cunningham will be starting and guarding James. He was on him in the first meeting in LA and did a respectable job before fouling out.

Also starting will be Davis Bertans and then the usuals: DeMar DeRozan LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes.

The Lakers get Rajon Rondo back after serving his suspension for fighting. Brandon Ingram is still out for his participation in the fight with Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets.

While the Spurs are coming off that loss to Indiana and are 2-2, the Lakers have won two in a row, beating Phoenix and Denver.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.