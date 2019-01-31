Spurs host solid Nets team as DeRozan expected to return

The San Antonio Spurs will look for their fourth win in a row, third in a row on this current home stand Thursday night when the host the Brooklyn Nets.

They will get a big boost with the return of DeMar DeRozan. He has missed the last three games with a sore knee but is expected back against the Nets.

“He is one of our two best players so obviously he is going to bring a lot of scoring,” said Bryn Forbes.

DeRozan put up 26 the last time he was one the floor and averages 21.5 points per game, which is something the Spurs need.

Something they also need is to play a lot better defense and avoid the wrath of head coach Gregg Popovich.

After Tuesday's 126-124 win, thanks to a last second shot by Rudy Gay, Popovich said it was a "pathetic performance" and "Phoenix got robbed."

You can point to the defense as the main culprit. The spurs gave up 60 percent shooting and 124 points to the Suns.

It was the sixth game in a row they allowed their opponents over 100 points and fourth in a row over 110.

Patty Mills pointed out it has been mostly transition defense. “That’s been the poor thing,” Mills said. Solving the problem may not be all that complicated.

“As we’ve said before that stuff, that is just between the ears stuff that doesn’t take any talent to do, just sprint back in transition and communicate,” Mills said.

“You take steps forward and some steps back but our main goal is to be far ahead of where we first started,” Forbes said.

One thing is for sure is Popovich’s reaction, which definitely got their attention.

“I think last game was the first time I have kind of seen him a little more frustrated than usual. I kind of think that was maybe a little breaking point for him,” Forbes said.

Hopefully the Spurs can keep Popovich from breaking again, the Spurs take on a Nets team that has it going this month. So far they are 11-3 in January.

D’Angelo Russell leading the team averaging 19 points a game.

“(They) have gone on an absolute run, they’re molding together and they have a lot of injuries. They are molding together quite nicely,” Mills said.

After they play the Nets, the Spurs will only have one more home game before the eight-game Rodeo Road Trip. Tipoff is 7:30.

