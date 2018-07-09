Spurs decline to match Grizzlies' $37.2 million offer sheet for Kyle Anderson, ESPN reports

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have declined to match Kyle Anderson's offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

The four-year deal was valued at $37.2 million. The restricted free agent signed an offer sheet from the Grizzlies on Friday, according to ESPN.

The Spurs had two days to match the deal, but decided Sunday to let the 24-year-old small forward go.

Anderson appeared in 74 games for the Spurs and averaged 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Spurs are declining to match Kyle Anderson’s four-year, $37M offer sheet with Memphis, league sources tell ESPN. Anderson will likely become Grizzlies starting small forward. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.