Lakers could send Spurs 'overwhelming' offer for Kawhi Leonard, ESPN reports

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs and Lakers have reopened trade discussions for Kawhi Leonard, according to ESPN.

The Lakers reportedly contacted the Spurs before last week's draft to determine if the Spurs were willing to part with their disgruntled star, but San Antonio essentially closed off any discussion at the time in regards to trading Leonard.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that with LeBron James set to make an announcement on his future soon, the Lakers were under pressure to acquire Leonard and essentially pave the way for James to make a move to Los Angeles.

Spurs general manager RC Buford said Thursday the franchise would exhaust every avenue to keep Leonard and had no timetable for a deal, but ESPN's report Wednesday evening said the Lakers may be willing to send San Antonio an overwhelming offer.

RC Buford on where #Spurs stand with Kawhi Leonard...says 'Kawhi and his family mean a lot to us' and 1st option is to keep him w/group. Adds there is no timeline for decision, would not comment any proposals or formal trade request from Leonard (via @markmendez) #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/5jd6sxKz12 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 22, 2018

That offer could include a combination of the Lakers young talent, including Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and multiple future draft picks.

The report said the Spurs could also possibly get a bad contract off their books by agreeing to trade Leonard.

The Spurs reportedly had no intention of trading Leonard to a Western Conference opponent if they could not come to a resolution with their franchise star, but it appears the Lakers are prepared to give the Spurs a substantial offer.

