LaMarcus Aldridge selected for 2018 NBA All-Star game

Aldridge leading Spurs in points, rebounds, blocks per game this season

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - The reserves for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Tuesday and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge was selected.

This is Aldridge's second NBA All-Star game nod as a member of the Spurs and sixth overall in his career.

Aldridge is having a bounce-back season with the Spurs and leads the team in points (22.3), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.1) per game.

The 12-year-veteran has had to shoulder the load for San Antonio as the Spurs have dealt with a myriad of injuries, including Kawhi Leonard's injury which has kept him out of 39 games this season.

It is Aldridge's sixth all-star nod in seven years.

