LaMarcus Aldridge selected for 2018 NBA All-Star game

SAN ANTONIO - The reserves for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Tuesday and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge was selected.

This is Aldridge's second NBA All-Star game nod as a member of the Spurs and sixth overall in his career.

Aldridge is having a bounce-back season with the Spurs and leads the team in points (22.3), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.1) per game.

The 12-year-veteran has had to shoulder the load for San Antonio as the Spurs have dealt with a myriad of injuries, including Kawhi Leonard's injury which has kept him out of 39 games this season.

For the sixth time in seven years, LaMarcus Aldridge is an @NBA All Star.



Congrats, @aldridge_12! pic.twitter.com/4FO5p0Mp8z — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 24, 2018

